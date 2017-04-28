'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Release Date News: New Trailer Reveals September Launch Date

Capcom has revealed more details on its upcoming "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" in its new story trailer. The game will be launching on Sept. 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and the new trailer confirms at least eight new characters, including one final villain.

(Photo: Capcom)Promotional image for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" on a news post at the Capcom Unity blog, here showing one of the game's antagonist, Ultron Sigma, a fusion of two of the most menacing mechanoids from the Marvel and Capcom universes.

For the battle against Ultron Sigma, the Incredible Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and Rocket Raccoon will be crossing over from the Marvel universe to battle with the mechanoid threat. From Capcom's side, iconic characters make their return as Strider Hiryu and Chris Redfield joins the fight, headed by Chun-Li, as detailed by GameSpot.

The main villain himself is another product of the crossover between the two worlds, as Ultron from Marvel merges with Sigma from the "Mega Man X" games.

Preorders started on Tuesday, April 25, and players can avail themselves of one of the three bundles available for advanced orders, as announced on Capcom's news blog. The Standard Edition sells for $60 and comes with the "Warrior Thor" and "Evil Ryu" premium costumes

The Deluxe Edition costs $90 and on top of the Standard Edition costumes, "Gladiator Hulk" and "Command Mission X" costumes are added to the 2017 Character Pass. The Character Pass unlocks six new characters that will be made available after launch, with the first character being Sigma, which is half of the main villain in the story.

The Collector's Edition is more expensive at $200, but it will come with everything in the Deluxe Edition bundle, plus four diorama figures from Triforce. This bundle also comes with Infinity Stone models that light up with embedded light-emitting diodes (LED).

Watch the video below for the first story trailer of "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite."