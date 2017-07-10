'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Abilities of the Mind and Soul Infinity Stones May Have Been Leaked

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

Infinity Stones are elements featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" that are expected to affect the way players approach different matches.

There are six of these stones available in the game, and just recently, a supposed leak may have just revealed the capabilities of the two that have not been detailed thus far.

In a recent NeoGAF post, noted tipster "Ryce" talked about the Mind and Soul Infinity Stones.

Beginning with the Mind Stone, "Ryce" shared that the Infinity Storm ability of this item allows players to create a copy of a character. That new copy will then follow the attacks of the character it is based on.

As for the Soul Stone, the Infinity Surge ability of this is one that players can apparently use to steal life from an opponent while its Storm skill brings a character back to life.

The Mind and Soul Stones join the other Infinity Stones that have already been revealed previously.

An earlier Game Informer report detailed the abilities of three other Infinity Stones, with those being Power, Space and Time.

The Power Stone is one that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" players can use to bounce their opponents off walls or to simply make their moves more damaging.

Players who use the Space Stone can draw opponents closer to them and also trap them within a small area.

Time Stone-wielding players will be able to make use of it whenever they need to avoid projectiles and also speed up the recovery times of their attacks.

Lastly, the upcoming fighting game is also expected to feature the Reality Stone and this one seems to have abilities based on the elements, going by what was shown in a previously released trailer.

These Infinity Stones can make the difference between winning and losing inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," so prospective players will want to understand their abilities very well.