'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Complete Launch Day Roster Seemingly Confirmed

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

Fighting game fans have been waiting a while for the full launch day roster of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" to be announced, and it seems as though that has already happened.

Spotted just recently by EventHubs, a video uploaded by the Official Capcom UK YouTube channel seems to have confirmed that the day one roster is already complete.

Specifically, a line in the description of the recently posted video reads, "These newly added characters bring the final roster at launch up to 30 characters." The characters being referred to by that line are Dormammu, Firebrand, Ghost Rider and Jedah.

Given this new bit of information, it appears as though developers have no more roster reveals planned prior to the game's release, and some fans may not be happy about that.

One consistent complaint fighting game fans have had about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is that its launch day roster is seemingly smaller than what its predecessors provided.

The more recent installments of this series have featured sizable rosters starting from day one. Given that "Infinite" is a current-gen offering, many fans have been hoping that it will outdo its predecessors when it comes to roster size, but it appears that will not be the case, at least not on day one.

At this point, it looks as though the upcoming fighting game will feature 15 Capcom characters and 15 Marvel characters.

The majority of the characters will be ones fans have seen before, though there are some newcomers included as well.

As EventHubs noted, the currently confirmed newcomers are Jedah and Mega Man X from Capcom, with Captain Marvel, Gamora, Thanos and Ultron coming from the Marvel side.

Notably, while the launch day roster may already be known, there are still more characters coming post-launch. One of these post-launch additions will be Sigma.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be officially released on Sept. 19.