'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Could Venom Be One of the Next Characters Confirmed for the Game?

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" roster has not been filled out yet, though some recent developments are hinting that one particular thorn in the side of Spider-Man may soon be officially announced as being part of the upcoming fighting game.

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is set to be released on Sept. 19

That character could turn out to be none other than Venom.

In a recent article, EventHubs pointed out the different reasons why it now seems more plausible than ever that Venom could be added to the game.

First off, the article points out that with a new movie featuring Venom in the works, it would seem as though it would be in the best interests of Marvel to generate as much hype as they can for that film. And one way to do so would be to have this character be included in an upcoming game.

The article also notes that among the comic books set to get a "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" variant cover is one starring Venom, and keep in mind that these variant covers are "inspired by" characters from the game, according to a press release that can be seen on Newsarama.com.

It is also worth noting that Venom has roots in this fighting game franchise as well, so it is not that hard to imagine how he may look like inside "Infinite."

So, does all of this mean that Venom is a shoo-in for inclusion in the new fighting game?

Signs are certainly pointing to that outcome, but notably, the new movie featuring this character is not due out until next year.

It is possible that Venom may indeed be added to the roster. However, developers may also hold off on officially doing so until a time closer to the film's premiere. If that is the case, then perhaps Venom may be released as a downloadable content character instead.

More news about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should be made available soon.