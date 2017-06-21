'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Extra Costume May Be Released Together With PS4 Version of New Fighting Game

Supposed "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" leaks have been coming out left and right over the past few weeks, and now, yet another one appears to have surfaced online and it is one that PlayStation 4 players will want to pay attention to.

Exclusive content may be released for the PS4 version of 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

Amazon has a listing up for the PS4 version of this fighting game, and what was so interesting about it is that it appears to have revealed an extra piece of content that players may be able to get their hands on.

Looking through the images included in the listing, people may eventually see two pictures in particular that are pointing to a PS4-exclusive costume.

The extra item in question is a Major Carol Danvers costume for Captain Marvel.

The costume shows Captain Marvel wearing sunglasses and a jacket, and her hair was also styled to be shorter than what her default character model features.

Developers have yet to confirm that this costume really will be made available for Captain Marvel and that it will be made exclusive to the PS4 version of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," though they have revealed previously that there are alternate costumes players can obtain.

Detailed in an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog, fans who pre-order the Standard Edition of this fighting game can obtain the "Evil Ryu" and "Warrior Thor" premium costumes.

Fans who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the two aforementioned costumes as well as the "Command Mission X" and "Gladiator Hulk" character skins.

It is still unclear if there will be other alternate costumes offered.

Recent rumors have also hinted at which characters could end up being included in the game and they have also indicated that plenty of DLC may be released for this title as well.

Fans should be able to hear more about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" ahead of its Sept. 19 release.