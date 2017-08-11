'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: How DLC Could Adversely Affect the Game's Chances of Becoming a Hit

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

Downloadable content is such a common thing now in modern gaming that most people do not even mind it being a part of a title's post-launch plans. However, there are still times when it may do more harm than good, and that could be a possibility with "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

To this point, the only thing developers have confirmed with regards to DLC is that the 2017 Character Pass will give players access to six characters who will be released post-launch.

That in of itself seems fine, but it is what the rumors are hinting at that could end up really hurting the game.

First off, there was this post from Redditor "Rikurikumore" that named the DLC characters coming to "Infinite." According to the post, DLC characters may be added over the course of seasons and up to three of these have supposedly been planned.

The post suggested that there are numerous characters coming after the game is released, but that may not be something fans will be happy to hear about if it turns out that they will have to fork over plenty of money for all of those additions.

There have already been complaints about the game's launch day roster being on the smaller side, and it will not help matters if so many of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" characters are not made available unless players pay up for them.

On top of that, this image also served to get some fans riled up as it seemingly suggested that on-disc DLC will be featured in the game too. While many gamers are warming up to DLC in general, on-disc DLC is still something a number of them may disapprove of.

For now, the DLC plans for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" have not been fleshed out, leaving open the possibility that these rumors do not pan out. But if they do, then that may be something that the game will have a hard time recovering from.