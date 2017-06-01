'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Official Roster Supposedly Leaked, Draws Disappointed Reactions From Fans

One of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" biggest draws is its roster that will be made up of notable names from a variety of beloved franchises. And now, a new, supposed leak may have just revealed each and every character who will be in this game come launch day.

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is set to be released on Sept. 19

The supposed leak in question came from NeoGAF user "Ryce." This is significant because "Ryce" has provided accurate information before, particularly related to this game.

According to "Ryce," the day one roster will include 28 characters with 14 present for each side.

From the Capcom side, the characters who may be playable are: Arthur and Firebrand from "Ghosts 'n Goblins," Chris from "Resident Evil," Chun-Li, "Devil May Cry's" Dante, Jedah from "Darkstalkers," Monster Hunter, Morrigan, Nemesis, Ryu, "Bionic Commando's" Spencer, Strider Hiryu, X and one other character who Ryce notes is "probably someone like Frank West."

From the Marvel side, the fighters supposedly set to be featured are: Ant-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Nova, a possibly redesigned character or just two characters sharing one slot in Rocket/Groot, Spider-Man, Thanos, Thor and Ultron.

Ryce also mentioned a bit later that Venom may be added as a DLC character.

Six post-launch characters are expected to be added, with developers previously confirming that Sigma is one of them.

Fans have wasted no time posting their reactions to these revelations, and many of them have expressed disappointment. There were fans who were particularly critical of the characters coming from the Capcom side and wished that better names were chosen.

For what it is worth, the developers have yet to confirm that the supposed leak does detail the full, launch-day roster.

Players should find out soon enough about the official roster of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and the game itself is set to be released on Sept. 19.