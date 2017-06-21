'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: On-Disc DLC May Be Included When Fighting Game Is Officially Released

Fighting game fans already know that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be supported post-launch with downloadable content. And now, a new rumor is pointing to how developers may be handling those additional characters.

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcomDLC characters are coming to 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

A new image that is making the rounds online is drawing plenty of attention as it seemed to suggest that the upcoming game may feature some kind of on-disc DLC.

On-disc DLC is not exactly something that many gamers have embraced. Given that the supplemental content is already present anyway, many players cry foul when developers have to block these off or hide them behind a paywall.

Now, there may be a chance that "Infinite" could be utilizing this approach.

Taking a look at the aforementioned image, it seems as though the character select screen features fighters already present and available to be chosen as well as other slots that may be reserved for potential DLC characters.

The image even suggests that there may be more than a few on-disc DLC characters and among them could be Dormammu and Nemesis to name just two.

For what it is worth, developers have not confirmed that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will indeed feature on-disc DLC, but beyond just the image, there may be another reason to suspect that this could be the case.

As Comic Book noted in a recent report, the folks over at Capcom have taken this kind of DLC approach before, so there is at least precedent for this possibility.

At this point, all that the developers have confirmed with regards to DLC is that they are planning to introduce six characters post-launch and that one of them will be Sigma.

With all these rumors circulating online, fans will likely be looking for more details regarding "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" DLC plans ahead of its official release, which will take place on Sept. 19.