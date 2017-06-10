'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Potential Leak Lists DLC Characters Coming Post-Launch

The roster that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will feature on day one will not be completely similar to the one it will have months and perhaps even years after its launch, and that is because downloadable content characters are expected to added.

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcomA new rumor is hinting that numerous characters are coming to 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' as DLC

Currently, developers have already revealed some details about their DLC plans.

In an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers shared that six DLC characters are already set to be added to post-launch, and that one of them will be Sigma.

Since then, some potential leaks have surfaced online and these hint at the other characters that may be added to the game in the future.

Over on NeoGAF, noted tipster "Ryce" mentioned that Venom will be one of the DLC characters, but that only leaves two of the six slots filled.

According to a new rumor, developers may be planning to release even more DLC characters than what has been announced thus far.

In a new post on Reddit, "Rikurikumore" revealed more about what developers may have in mind for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" in terms of DLC.

Going by the details shared by the Redditor, developers may be looking to release DLC characters over the course of multiple seasons.

The first season may feature Sigma, Venom and four still unnamed characters.

Season 2 could be really interesting, as "Rikurikumore" noted that it may feature a Fantastic Four vs. Darkstalkers theme. Among the characters who may be added in Season 2, according to the leak, are Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Silver Surfer and Super Skrull from the Marvel side and Felicia, Talbain and possibly Hsien-Ko as the Capcom representatives.

For Season 3, developers may be pursuing a Street Fighter vs. X-Men theme. Season 3 may feature Cyclops, Deadpool and Wolverine as additions, but the ones coming from Capcom were not named.

While fans wait to see if these DLC rumors pan out, they can still get "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" as soon as it is officially released on Sept. 19.