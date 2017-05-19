'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Rumors: Recently Announced Variant Covers May Be Hinting at Other Characters Coming to the Game

The roster of characters that will be included inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" has not been fully fleshed out yet, though there may be some new clues hinting at who may be announced in the not too distant future.

Capcom UnityMore characters may soon be announced as roster members of 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite,' joining confirmed characters such as the Hulk and Strider Hiryu

Just recently, it was announced that new variant covers for comic books "inspired by and featuring characters from the popular game" are set to be made available soon, according to a press release that can be seen on Newsarama.com.

What is interesting here is that the variant covers are being made available for some comic books that, to this point at least, do not feature any characters currently confirmed for "Infinite's" roster.

The comic books getting the variant covers are "All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #7," "Amazing Spider-Man #31," "Avengers #10," "Black Panther #17," "Champions #11," "Defenders #4," "Doctor Strange #24," "Generations: Banner Hulk & The Totally Awesome Hulk #1," "Generations: The Unworthy Thor & The Mighty Thor #1," "Hawkeye #9," "I Am Groot #4," "Invincible Iron-Man #10," "Mighty Thor #22," "Rocket #4," "Secret Empire #8," "Spider-Man #19," "Spider-Man/Deadpool #20," "Thanos #10," "The Mighty Captain Marvel #8" and "Venom #153."

As PVP Live pointed out, the list includes some characters who have already been featured in earlier installments of the "Marvel vs. Capcom" franchise such as Spider-Man, Venom and even Deadpool. Given that some of these characters have already been used in the series previously, it probably would not be that surprising if they were eventually announced as members of the upcoming game's roster.

For now, it is still unclear if those aforementioned characters will be added to the new fighting game, though fans should learn more once the variant covers are released in August.

It is also possible that some characters may not be announced for a while, given that downloadable content additions are also coming to the roster.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is officially set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on Sept. 19.