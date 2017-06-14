'Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite' Story Mode Demo Is Now Available for Download

A demo version of "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" is now available for download. During Sony's press briefing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), they announced that the story mode is accessible to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers.

YouTube/PlayStation "Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite" launches this Sept. 19 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

At this year's convention, Sony launched the story mode which allows players to have a close look into the upcoming title. The demo is only available on certain regions. It is a 5.7-GB download.

Aside from the demo, Sony released a new Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite trailer, which gives a sneak peek at the story mode, as well as a character demo, teasing the title's new additions. The upcoming game features several new faces including Thanos, Gamora, Nova, and Doctor Strange from the Marvel Universe. As for Capcom's new additions, Dante, Zero, Spencer, and Arthur will all make it to the forthcoming title.

Based on the trailer, "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" comes with familiar locations, but they have been revamped for the upcoming game. One instance of the hybrid setup of Marvel and Capcom settings is the Knowmoon. It fuses Marvel's celestial outpost Knowhere and Capcom's Third Moon from the Strider series. Another is called Xgard, a combination of Mega Man X's Abel City and Thor's home Asgard.

The Capcom and Marvel characters will team up to defend the world from Ultron Sigma by destroying his evil plans. The big bad intends to destroy all biological life on the planet, and it is up to the team to prevent him from doing so.

All of the characters will come with a unique ability.

E3 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center until June 15.

