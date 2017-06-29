'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' To Feature Different Difficulty Levels; Auto-Combos and Two-Button Supers Can Be Tinkered With

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is looking to appeal to long-time fans while also bringing new ones into the fold, and the game's different systems are being designed with that in mind.

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

New players will likely not get too involved in a game if they find it very difficult, and developers seem to be taking that into account.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, producer Peter "Combofiend" Rosas revealed more about the things that players can adjust in order to get the exact type of experience they want.

As Rosas revealed, the game's Story Mode will feature different difficulty levels. The availability of these varied difficulty levels are meant to give players the option of making things easier if they find that some opponents are too challenging. Obviously, players who want to overcome the challenge can just keep things as they are to hone their skills further.

Rosas also shared that "Infinite" will allow players to toggle with the availability of the auto combos and two-button supers. With the auto combos and two-button supers turned on, players may find it easier to defeat the opponents in front of them. With them turned off, players will have to work harder.

Aside from those, there are other things featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" designed to get new players interested.

During an earlier interview with Eurogamer, Rosas mentioned that the simple commands were meant to make the game's characters more accessible even to newer players.

Now, series veterans may be wary of that, though Rosas assured them that there are still important benefits to be gained from investing plenty of time into the game and truly getting to know the characters.

Fighting game fans will be able to see how all these gameplay elements work together for themselves as soon as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is released on Sept. 19.