'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Update: Eight New Characters Confirmed for the Game Along With Release Date

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is expected to boast a star-studded roster featuring luminaries from other well-known franchises, but before this point, fans didn't know all that much about the characters that will be included.

Capcom Unity'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is set to be released later this year

Previously, there were only six characters who were confirmed to be part of the game.

The three Marvel characters that have already been announced are Captain America, Iron-Man and Captain Marvel, who will be making her playable roster debut.

On the Capcom side, the ones that have been made official are Mega Man X, Morrigan and Ryu.

But now, eight new characters have just been added by game developer Capcom as official members of "Infinite's" roster.

According to Kotaku, Capcom has confirmed that a number of new playable characters from Capcom and Marvel will be included in "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite." The new additions from Capcom are Chris Redfield, Chun-Li and Strider, while the group coming from the Marvel side comprise of Hawkeye, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Thor and a newcomer in the form of Ultron.

The game's first story trailer has also been revealed, and it shows the Marvel and Capcom heroes teaming up to battle an enemy named Ultron Sigma. The new foe is apparently a combination of Marvel's Ultron and Mega Man X's Sigma.

In its press release, Capcom said: "For the first time in franchise history, the Marvel and Capcom universes collide in a visually stunning and immersive cinematic Story Mode, as heroes and villains battle together to save their merged worlds from a sinister new threat, Ultron Sigma."

Along with the very recent addition of new characters, Capcom has also announced a release date for the game. "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be available on Sept. 19 for Microsoft Windows, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More news about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should be made available in the near future.