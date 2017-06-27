'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' vs 'Dragon Ball FighterZ': First Impressions Favor Bandai Namco Title

Both "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" made appearances at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo, but fans seem to be favoring one over the other.

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment AmericaA screenshot from the E3 2017 trailer of 'Dragon Ball FighterZ.'

First of all, there was enough hype surrounding "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," a game that Capcom is developing. However, the surprise appearance of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" totally diverted the fans' attention.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" promises an anime-style fighting game that boasts of a lot of action and fans' favorite characters. The trailer alone managed to get people excited. It was uploaded on YouTube, and fans in the comments section seemed to all agree that the upcoming title from Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment was superior to "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

Some fans were so impressed with the trailer, especially considering that it "isn't even its final form," as one commenter pointed out. Fans have long been waiting for a 2.5D fighting game that captured the essence and art style of Japanese anime, and it looks like that is exactly what they are going to get with "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

On Twitter, gamers expressed their excitement for the Arc System Works title. Some even believe that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was the highlight of the entire E3. In its opinion piece, Polygon describes "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" as "confused about what look it's trying to pull off."

A gameplay trailer for the Capcom title was also uploaded on YouTube. It featured characters from recent Marvel films, like the eponymous hero in "Doctor Strange" and Rocket Raccoon from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. It was also action-packed in its own right, and some fans in the comments section believe that Capcom will be able to execute the game well.

Speaking of characters, recent news of a playable one in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has gotten fans all riled up. According to Siliconera, Jump magazine revealed that players will also be able to control Trunks in the upcoming game, in addition to Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and more.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be available in early 2018, while "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be released in September 2017.