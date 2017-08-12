Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Could Air in November

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo photo for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Most fans of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." believe the fifth season of the show will not premiere until 2018. However, good news recently arrived that seemed to confirm that the new installment will air sometime in November.

As the title suggested, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is a standalone TV series featuring the famous peacekeeping and spy agency in the Marvel universe. S.H.I.E.L.D. stands for Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division.

While the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were present in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, fans never had a good look at what they really did. They sometimes even looked like a group of suit-wearing men blocking the movements of the Marvel heroes and their allies.

Back in May, when "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 concluded and TV networks were announcing the shows that would premiere in the fall, the Marvel-themed TV series was not part of ABC's plan just yet. This led many to assume that the earliest feasible premiere for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 would be in January 2018.

However, during Sunday's Television Critics Association's press tour, ABC executive Channing Dungey revealed that might not be the case. "It's going to come on right after Inhumans. As soon as the eight episodes of Inhumans is done, then S.H.I.E.L.D. will begin," Dungey said (via Entertainment Weekly).

"Inhumans" is an upcoming TV series on ABC, also based on a same title Marvel Comics material, which is slated to air in September. The new show will have an unusual type of premiere since its first two episodes will be shown in IMAX for two weeks beginning on Sept. 1.

The show will then start its regular programming on Sept. 29 on ABC.

Since "Inhumans" will also have an eight-episode run, it will presumably conclude at the earlier part of November — which means "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere a week after in the same month.

While the news on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5's release date is generally a good one, fans of the show will also notice that this remains to be a couple of months later than its usual September debut. This is because "Inhumans" took "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s" regular season premiere slot.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly also reported that Dungey is positive the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." — with 22 episodes — will run "mostly uninterrupted."