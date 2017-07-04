Marvel's 'Agents of SHIELD' News: Showrunner Confirms Show Won't Head to SDCC This Year

facebook.com/AgentsofShield Promo photo for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

For years, Marvel has been known for its strong presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, where one of its major staples is the ever-popular "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Since its debut, the hit Marvel show has always had a place at the SDCC so many expected it to head back to San Diego this summer for its fifth year at the convention. However, fans were surprised when Marvel unveiled its plans for the event and confirmed that the show would not return to the convention this month.

In a series of tweets, the show's lead star Clark Gregg jested: "Really disappointed we won't get to hang with the world's greatest fans at SDCC 2017. The truth is Henry and Lain have become so sexy that SPPD and Marvel security could no longer guarantee their safety."

After joking, Gregg revealed the truth about "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s" absence at the upcoming event. The actor explained that they would not be able to make the trip to San Diego this July due to bad timing. However, he thanked their fans and confirmed that while they will not be at the SDCC, fans still have the chance to see them at the New York Comic-Con, which is scheduled three months after the one in San Diego.

In a separate tweet, showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen also apologized to fans for missing this year's SDCC but likewise said they will be at the NYCC. "Truly sorry we won't be at #SDCC but we hope to see you at #NYCC. Just know we're working hard to bring you an awesome S5 of #AgentsofSHIELD," she posted.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." wrapped up its fourth season earlier this year and was unsurprisingly renewed by the network for a fifth season shortly afterwards. The show is currently in production and is set to premiere on Jan. 5, 2018 on ABC.