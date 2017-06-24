Marvel's 'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Is AIDA Still Alive?

AIDA (Mallory Jansen) may still be alive somewhere in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the previous finale, the destructive Life Model Decoy was destroyed alongside her Framework. The alternate reality she created where the S.H.I.E.L.D. members were under her control shattered, and Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the squad were released from their mental prison.

Although AIDA was reportedly no more, showrunner Jed Whedon recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that this might not be the case. According to him, they are still very much open to the idea of continuing the Framework storyline. Does this mean AIDA is still alive?

Executive producer Jeff Bell made it clear, though, that they try not to reuse concepts in the series.

"Everything we do is based on not wanting to repeat our selves. We're trying to tell different kinds of stories and show our characters in different situations. The last thing we want is for people to say, 'Oh, they're trotting that thing out again.' If there were a way to tell a fresh story with something else to say, I think all storytelling is on the table," Bell told EW.

Meanwhile, season 5 is expected to feature the S.H.I.E.L.D. squad back in the real world and taking on their usual assignments. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) is once again single, as the Ward (Brett Dalton) in the Framework vanished the moment it was destroyed. Spoilers claim she will find a love interest again. It has been a while since her boyfriend, Lincoln (Luke Mitchell), passed away. Many fans think it is about time for her to move on. If Daisy will find a boyfriend, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) will lose hers. Speculations predict that she and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) will take some time off from their relationship.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.