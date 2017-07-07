Marvel's 'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Is It Time for the Big Coulson-May Romance?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Coulson and May's relationship will be under the spotlight in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Some fans are wondering if the time has come for Coulson (Clark Gregg) and May (Ming-Na Wen) to be in a romantic relationship in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Last season, Coulson proved once again that he cared a lot for the brunette agent. He moved heaven and earth to find her when she was abducted by AIDA (Mallory Jansen), who had replaced the female agent with a Life Model Decoy. The fake May flirted with Coulson a lot, and for a while, he seemed to enjoy the attention. It was then revealed that the real May was being held somewhere and things got complicated from that point.

AIDA used the Framework to send all of them to an alternate world where May was one of the Hydra leaders. In the end, they were able to escape and the Coulson/May connection remained as platonic as before.

In the past, Gregg said that a romance with May might just result in tears or it might not happen at all.

"Certainly, with the passing of [May's ex-husband] Andrew Garner, something is different now, and that possibility is being explored. But... I don't know. I have really passionate feelings [about it], pro and con, you know what I mean? We've all been in a situation like this with a very close friend, I think, and... boy, it makes me nervous just talking about it. If it's anything like the rest of the show for poor Coulson, it's going to end up in heartbreak," Gregg said in a TVLine interview.

Meanwhile, spoilers are rife that some fan favorites may return in season 5. Showrunner Jed Whedon has hinted that the Framework may not have been totally destroyed, making it possible for the dead to come back. It happened last installment, when Ward (Brett Dalton) reunited with Daisy (Chloe Bennet). It was made clear, though, that Dalton's character would not be appearing soon in the show. Many fans are leaning toward the resurrection of Lincoln (Luke Mitchell), Daisy's boyfriend who passed away in a heroic attempt to save the world from a deadly alien.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.