Marvel's 'Inhumans' Cast, Release Date, News: 'Lost' Actor Henry Ian Cusick Joins Cast as Dr. Evan Declan

Casting announcements for Marvel's "Inhumans" continue to surface as filming for the upcoming series wraps up soon. Just a few days ago, ABC dropped another major announcement regarding the show's cast and it revealed that a "Lost" alumni will be on board to be part of the series.

It was confirmed. "Lost" actor Henry Ian Cusick will be joining Marvel's "Inhumans" as Dr. Evan Declan. His character is an entirely new one and will reportedly appear in six out of the eight episodes of the series. Although no solid details about his role have been revealed yet, there are speculations that Dr. Declan is a human doctor or scientist who will somehow be connected to the Inhumans.

In the series "Lost," Cusick played the role of Desmond Hume who appeared in over 70 episodes of the series. He also previously had parts on "Scandal" and "The 100."

Aside from Cusick, several other actors have been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel series.

The show also has onboard Anson Mount, who will portray Black Bolt. The series will likewise feature "Grey's Anatomy" actor Michael Buie, who will play King Agon, and "Banshee" actress Tanya Clarke, who will portray Queen Rynda. Both Buie and Clarke will appear in episodes 1, 3 and 4 of the upcoming series.

Speculations are rife, though, that since the show centers on the now-adult children of King Agon and Queen Rynda, it is highly likely that Buie and Clarke will appear in flashback scenes.

As of this writing, other confirmed "Inhumans" cast members include Serinda Swan as Medusa, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, and Iwan Rheon as Maximus.

In the upcoming series, Rheon will be less of a monster than his character in "Game of Thrones."

The eight-episode "Inhumans" will premiere this fall and will air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.