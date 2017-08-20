Marvel's 'Inhumans' News, Air Date: New Clip Introduces Viewers to the Royal Family, Features Better Special Effects

Facebook/Inhumans 'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in September.

Marvel Entertainment has released a new promo video for its upcoming series, "Inhumans," and fans are more pleased with the visual effects this time around.

The promo video, which was titled "Welcoming the Royal Family," introduced the audience to the characters of the new series. It opened with a shot of the moon, which is where the race of Inhumans live.

The first to be introduced is the Guardian called Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), followed by the Visionary known as Karnak (Ken Leung), who is equipped with the unique ability to see the fault or flaw in everything. Viewers are then introduced to Auran (Sonya Balmores), the Assassin, and Triton (Mike Moh), the Operative.

The next to be introduced is Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), the Princess and Medusa's sister. She is immediately followed by Medusa (Serinda Swan) herself, who is the Queen of the Attilan. The final two characters are brothers Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Maximus (Iwan Rheon). Black Bolt is Medusa's husband and the King of the Attilan, while Maximus is the Revolutionary who is powerless.

Fans noticed there was an improvement in the special effects, particularly when it came to Medusa's moving hair. The first trailer was panned by many for its subpar and borderline laughable effects, but fans were more positive about the new clip.

This was perhaps because the special effects in the first trailer was still unfinished at the time it was released. Executive producer Jeph Loeb explained as much at the Television Critics Association press tour, where he said that the initial footage that was released was not the final product that will be shown in IMAX theaters.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will tell the story of Maximus' uprising and his revolt against his own kin in an attempt to take the throne for himself. And while he may be viewed as the bad guy in the series, Rheon has said that some fans might sympathize with him and agree with his opinions.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. It will air on Sept. 29 on ABC.

Watch the new clip below: