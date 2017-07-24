Marvel's 'Inhumans' News, Air Date: New SDCC Trailer Shows Maximus' Uprising; Iwan Rheon Previews Complex Character

Facebook/Inhumans 'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in September.

Marvel Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Marvel's "Inhumans" at the San Diego Comic-Con, and it gave fans a glimpse of Maximus' uprising against his king of a brother, Black Bolt.

Maximus' hunger for power was already previewed in a teaser released earlier this year. It is clear that he wants the throne for himself, and he will not let his brother get in his way. But his character is much more complex than just being the quintessential villain. In a society filled with super-powered humans, Maximus is the only one without any special abilities.

"It's a caste system and your power defines where you sit in that caste system, so by him not having a power, he goes right at the bottom, it's the worst thing possible," Iwan Rheon, who plays Maximus, told Digital Spy in an interview.

Rheon believes that viewers will come to understand Maximus' intentions when he explains it. The trailer already gives a taste of his reasoning. Maximus thinks that the people of Attilan should strike against the humans before they are beaten to the punch. After all, if their existence is ever discovered, humans will surely attack.

"He understands the people at the lower end of the society, he thinks that they're treated horribly and he thinks that the society that they're living in is archaic and that it's time for change," Rheon continued. "When you listen to what he says, written down on paper, I think you'll probably agree with him."

Maximus will lead a rebellion against Black Bolt (Anson Mount), which will cause some friction between him and Medusa (Serinda Swan). This conflict between them was briefly shown in the SDCC trailer, which saw Medusa using her hair to push Maximus to one side.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. It will air on Sept. 29 on ABC.

Watch the SDCC trailer below: