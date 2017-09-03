'Marvel's Inhumans' News: Promo Video Shows How Inhumans Transform, Unlock their Potential

ABC A first look image for "Marvel's Inhumans"

Ahead of Marvel's "Inhumans'" TV premiere, Marvel dropped a new exciting teaser for the upcoming series. The most recent promo video for the new Marvel series gave fans a closer peek at the process of Terrigenesis, which the Inhumans need to transform and unleash their hidden abilities.

Marvel took to Twitter to share the new promo video several days ago that showed footage from the new series. In the clip, two Attilan citizens are shown being subjected to the process of Terrigenesis. Although fans of the original comics might already find the term familiar, imagining how the process is actually done might be challenging. Luckily for them, the new promo showed in detail how the Inhumans undergo the process and how it works.

The clip featured a chest filled with Terrigen Crystals, which were then put on the foreheads of two hooded people. After being in contact with the crystals, they are placed in containment chambers. At that point in the video, the two subjects still seem totally unaware of what was going on around them. Towards the end of the clip, however, the process of Terrigenesis seems to have been a success, as the female Inhuman suddenly comes out of the chamber, showing off her set of big butterfly wings.

The original "Inhumans" comic book differentiates the mutants and Inhumans in terms of how they transform. Unlike mutants who automatically transform and unlock their potential when they reach adolescence, the Inhumans need the process of Terrigenesis to reveal their true selves. Embedded in the DNA of Inhumans is their potential for change, which is made possible by the Mists and the Terrigen Crystals. Also, unlike mutants who transform automatically at a certain age, the transformation of Inhumans is selective, so only a chosen few actually get to experience it.

Marvel's "Inhumans" premiered on Sept. 1 on IMAX theaters but will be making its television debut on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.