'Marvel's Inhumans' News: Showrunner Explains How Show Ties With MCU

(Photo: ABC) A first look image for "Marvel's Inhumans."

"Marvel's Inhumans" will acknowledge the events happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including the television series, "Agents of SHIELD."

This is what showrunner Scott Buck explained in an interview with Comicbook.com, saying they have to keep track of everything in the MCU.

We have to be aware of what else is happening in the universe because our characters, especially those who happen to live on Earth, are aware of all those things. So we can't pretend that that has not happened. We can't pretend that Terrigenesis from Agents of SHIELD has not been happening.

Buck knows this is quite the herculean task, but he said that while the characters in "Marvel's Inhumans" have ties directly connecting them to the biggest players in the MCU, the circumstance they are in on the show makes the continuity easier to deal with.

But what is sort of beneficial to us is that our characters have been hiding for generation after generation after generation. So people are not aware of them. They've never heard of these people who have been living in Attilan.

Director Roel Reiné, on the other hand, also teased in the same interview the presence of Easter eggs in "Marvel's Inhumans" involving the infamous extraterrestrial humanoid race Kree. He spoke about an episode where "you see the Kree language and artwork."

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Inhumans" will be released in IMAX on Sept. 1. The show will then premiere on ABC come Sept. 29.

Reine, who directed the installments to be shown on IMAX episodes, revealed that he did two separate edits for the big screen and the small screen, explaining that he would use different shots based on what is best for the medium.

Reine hopes that fans will watch "Marvel's Inhumans" on a screen bigger than they smartphone to fully immerse themselves in the grandeur of the ambitious visual style and production value.