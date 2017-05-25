Marvel's 'Inhumans' News: Veteran Director of Marvel Shows to Direct 'Inhumans' Finale

Marvel's "Inhumans" is set to premiere in a few months and details about it continue to surface online. The new Marvel series is expected to be an exciting one, as suggested by the teasers previously released for the upcoming show.

Marvel/ABCThe promotional banner for "The Inhumans"

Last week, a new teaser for the "Inhumans" was dropped and it featured the teleporting dog Lockjaw.

As fans keep buzzing about the series, another report recently came out, confirming who the director of the show's final episode will be.

Early this week, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." alum Billy Gierhart confirmed that he is set to direct the show's final episode. The veteran director made the announcement on Instagram, where he also revealed that the final episode will be shot in Hawaii.

In the Instagram photo of him, his wife, and the beautiful sunset in Hawaii, Gierhart wrote: "Staying at Disney's Aulani Resort while filming the season finale of Marvel's Inhumans in Hawaii had some incredible advantages. This was taken on a day during prep when we finished early enough to get back to Aulani for the sunset."

When it comes to directing Marvel series, Gierhart is definitely no stranger to it. He previously directed a number of episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as well as the "Marvel's Most Wanted" pilot. Unfortunately, the said episode did not see the light of the day.

Gierhart also directed one of the episodes of the "Jessica Jones" series that was titled "AKA Take a Bloody Number."

Considering that Marvel has tapped him again to direct the "Inhumans" finale, it is clear that the studio has enough confidence in his directorial skills.

Starring Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Ken Leung as Karnak, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Sonya Balmores as Auran, Mike Moh as Triton and Ellen as Woglom, "Inhumans" is expected to debut on Sept. 26 on ABC.