Marvel's 'Inhumans' Plot News, Air Date: Anson Mount, Serinda Swan Talk What to Expect Ahead of Premiere

Facebook/Inhumans 'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in September.

Marvel's "Inhumans" is set to premiere this week, but those who are unfamiliar with the source material may not know that there is more to the story than meets the eye.

In a world dominated by Inhumans, aka superpowered beings, Maximus is powerless. In Attilan, humans are put to work in the mines while Inhumans reign supreme. Maximus is only safe from this work because he is the king's brother.

While Maximus may be painted as the bad guy in the promos, that is not the case at all. He may want to overthrow Black Bolt and take power for himself, but he is also doing it for a cause.

"Both sides can be understood," Serinda Swan, who plays Medusa, told Rotten Tomatoes. "I think there's no defined protagonist/antagonist. You see her kind of ebb and flow of what she thinks is right, her moral compass and conflict in the family."

Iwan Rheon, who plays Maximus, has said time and again that his character is more than just a power-hungry usurper. And Swan seems to agree with this notion.

"Inhumans see the humans as evil and the humans see the Inhumans as evil," Swan said. "So you see this dynamic, this duality come together where it's two misunderstandings. You start to bridge that gap over time and [learn] to be more open and compassionate to differences."

Swan's character, Medusa, is the Queen of Attilan and the wife of Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount. Black Bolt does not speak because his voice can destroy worlds, so he uses sign language to communicate. However, she is the only one who can understand his sign language, and she sometimes intentionally misinterprets what he wants to say. For Black Bolt, though, staying silent is an advantage.

"I think it helps him be emotionally removed in a way that's safe," Mount said.

Marvel has been heavily promoting "Inhumans" with trailers and clips. And while first impressions of the visual effects were not great, audience reception to more recent promos have been more positive.

Marvel's "Inhumans" will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. It will air on Sept. 29 on ABC.