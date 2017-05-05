'Marvel's Inhumans' Release Date, News: First Teaser Art Released; Cast List Revealed

"Marvel's Inhumans" is set to premiere later this year, and the first teaser art has been released in preparation for the momentous occasion.

Facebook/Inhumans'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in IMAX theaters in September.

Marvel unveiled the teaser art through their official website and the "Marvel's Inhumans" Facebook page. The image features a simple yet striking design that is set against a beautiful starry space background with the Earth visible at the bottom.

The series will premiere a version of its first two episodes exclusively in IMAX theaters over the Labor Day weekend. Fans will be able to watch it over a two-week window that begins on Sept. 1. It will subsequently premiere on ABC.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will tell the story of the royal family, led by Black Bolt, the mysterious and authoritative King of the Inhumans whose voice holds great power and can cause immense damage.

As previously reported, Anson Mount will bring the character Black Bolt to life. Always by his side is his wife, Medusa, a role that will be played by Serinda Swan. Apart from being the Queen of the Inhumans, Medusa is also described as a "fiercely resilient warrior who has the ability to move and control her hair the way most people use their hands and fingers."

"Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon will portray Black Bolt's brother, Maximus. While Maximus deeply supports his brother, he also has his eyes set on the throne. Ken Leung will play Karnak, Black Bolt's cousin and closest advisor. He has the power to identify the fault in both living and non-living things.

Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores and Ellen Woglom round out the cast, playing Gorgon, Crystal, Triton, Auran and a "mysterious, undisclosed character," respectively. A teleporting dog named Lockjaw has also joined the cast.

Although the basic premise of the series is known, Marvel has kept plot details tightly under wraps.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere on ABC this fall.