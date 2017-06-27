Marvel's 'Inhumans' Release Date News: Series to Premiere on ABC This September

Marvel's "Inhumans" finally gets a release date and is set to be released at the end of the summer. The announcement comes from ABC and has almost become an afterthought given the attention received by the IMAX premiere in recent weeks.

MarvelA promotional photo of superhero group "Inhumans" published in Marvel's official website.

This will be the first time a series debuted on the big screen before moving on to television. And by big, they mean IMAX big with 1,000 theaters participating in 74 countries.

The premiere will air two episodes and will run for two weeks starting Sept. 1. Details regarding the theatres are still unavailable but this should be enough to quell the disappointed comic book fans that are upset about Marvel not making a film.

But while Marvel's "Inhumans" will not be a de facto member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will still share continuity with other Marvel shows. Who knows, maybe a few characters from Inhumans get their own movie if fans really dig it.

For anyone who hasn't read the comic books and does not have an inkling of what the show is about, here's a very brief synopsis: As the title suggests, it tells the story of a race of genetically altered superhumans.

They are ruled by Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount) and alongside him is his brother Maximus (played by "Game of Thrones'" Iwan Rheon). The series will follow them and the royal family in their quest to save themselves, and the world.

It has been revealed that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will potentially have an impact on the series's plot. How connected the shows will be, however, is still unclear.

Marvel's "Inhumans" is set to premiere on Sept. 29 on ABC and will run for eight episodes. The IMAX screenings will begin on Sept. 1 and will run for two weeks.