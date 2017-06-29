'Marvel's Inhumans' Series Release Date, Spoilers: Official Trailer Launches this Week; First Two Episodes to Hit IMAX Theaters in September

"Marvel's Inhumans" is almost here, and significant details about it have been hitting the headlines of late. And with the theatrical and small screen release dates already revealed, it is high time for the official trailer to follow suit.

Facebook/InhumansPromotional image for the upcoming Marvel-based action-sci-fi series "Inhumans," featuring Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Queen Medusa (Serinda Swan), and Maximus (Iwan Rheon).

Immediately following the recent unveiling of the official poster for the upcoming action sci-fi series, an 11-second sneak peek was also shared via the show's official Twitter page. The brief video serves as a teaser for the much longer trailer scheduled to debut on Thursday, June 29.

The wait is almost over. This Thursday, check back for the first trailer from Marvel's #Inhumans. pic.twitter.com/7VyrwWK0Id — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) June 27, 2017 Twitter/theinhumans

A collaborative project between ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Inhumans" will explore the lesser known epic adventure of the Inhuman Royal Family, focusing on Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the enigmatic King of Attilan, his queen, Medusa (Serinda Swan), and his villainous brother, Maximus (Iwan Rheon).

The story begins after a military coup splinters the Royal Family, forcing them to escape to Earth, where their surprising interactions with the lush new world and people they find in Hawaii may not only save them but also save Earth itself.

Inhumans are a race of hybrid alien-humans who have been rendered into superbeings by transformative terrigenesis that unlocks strange but powerful gifts. They were first introduced in 1965 in the pages of the "Fantastic Four" comics series before going on to star in their own title in 1975.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Scott Buck said of the upcoming show's plot, "Basically we're telling a story about a family at a very critical juncture in their lives. When we meet up with them, we're going to find that pretty much everything they've ever known is at risk."

The first two episodes will initially premiere globally in IMAX theaters and will run for two weeks starting Friday, Sept. 1, before the show's official two-hour premiere hits the small screen on Friday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Those who are interested can watch out for the official trailer release on the "Marvel's Inhumans" Twitter page.