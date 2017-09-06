'Marvel's Inhumans' Spoilers, Cast: Showrunner Talks More 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Connections, Lockjaw

(Photo: ABC) A first look image for "Marvel's Inhumans."

It looks like "Marvel's Inhumans" will continue its connection with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," which introduced the existence of the characters in the new ABC series.

It has been established that both shows exist in the same universe, which meant that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) should also be taken into account.

However, on the television level, "Marvel's Inhumans" will still be somehow linked and impacted with the goings-on in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." In expecting the connection to Comicbook.com, this is what showrunner Scott Buck had to say:

We all live in the same universe so we had to be aware of what they did in "Agents of SHIELD" but we're a completely different show that stands alone. It's not like our characters cross paths in any way at this point but our characters are aware of potentially what's happening in "Agents of SHIELD."

Speaking of the characters, Buck revealed in the same interview that Lockjaw, the adorable guard dog of the Royal Family, will be in every episode of "Marvel's Inhumans" despite the computer-generated imagery (CGI) that needs to be done in order to make his appearance happen.

He described Lockjaw as "an important part of the family" and as it goes with family, they've "got to check in on him." Elaborating on the process in bringing Lockjaw to life in "Marvel's Inhumans," Buck said:

It's kind of fun. It's weird shooting that when there's either nothing there or a big gigantic blue styrofoam dog. When you finally see the scene cut together with the actual CGI animation, it suddenly becomes something very different and very exciting to see, the dog actually in the scenes.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere on ABC on Sept. 29 although the first two episodes are now available to watch on IMAX. Unfortunately, early reviews do not look good, with IGN saying that it "does not live up to the Marvel brand."