'Marvel's Inhumans' Star Iwan Rheon Says the Series Has No Villains

"Marvel's Inhumans" is set to premiere this fall and will turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) up on its head. According to one of the cast members, the miniseries will not have any villains.

According to Iwan Rheon, the show will involve some complex definitions of hero and villain. Coming from the man who is infamous for playing the sadistic Ramsay Bolton in "Game of Thrones," he certainly knows what makes a villain a villain.

Rheon describes his character, Maximus the Mad, as not the stereotypical villain. Sure, he will do some bad things here and there but he is not as evil or cruel as fans might expect.

"There are no villains," said Rheon in an interview with CBR. "It's developing as we go along. Maximus, he wants to help the people. He's actually genuinely out to help people in a system he believes is wrong and unjust."

Looking at the character's backstory, the actor does have a point. Maximus is the brother of Black Bolt, the head of the royal family in "Marvel's Inhumans." Rheon's character lost the Inhuman gene after undergoing the Terrigenesis process and has been looked down upon by other members of his race.

It seems Maximus isn't just being evil for evil's sake, his experiences have molded who he is. Having aspirations of being king while at the same time knowing that his current life is nothing but a result of pity certainly degrades one's ego. Maximus' strong devotion to the people of Attilan is also rare given that most villains would rather kill the people rather than help them.

Rheon said that this blurred line between hero and villain will extend to all the characters, not just his own. And that is what is so great about the show. The gray areas in terms of what is and isn't a villain add more intricacy to the plot which is not possible with the standard fare of Good vs. Evil.

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere in select IMAX theaters on Sept. 1. The eight-episode miniseries will then air on ABC every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT starting Sept. 29.