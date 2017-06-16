Marvel's Kevin Feige Says There's No Rivalry Between Marvel and DC

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has finally set the record straight regarding rumors that there is bad blood between Marvel and DC. Since both of the giant comic studios have been successful in producing blockbuster superhero films, it is totally understandable that fans of the two camps assume that there is an ongoing rivalry.

Facebook/SpiderManMoviePromotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Recently, however, Feige said there is no such thing.

In a recent interview with AlloCine to promote Marvel's upcoming film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Feige debunked rumors that Marvel has some sort of feud with DC Entertainment. According to him, the success of DC films actually benefits Marvel as well.

"The rivalry is much more amongst the press, I think. Geoff Johns is a very good friend of mine. We grew up together in the business and recently celebrated Richard Donner, who we both used to work for. So, I applaud all the success he's had. I really just look at it as a fan. When the movies perform well and are well received, it's good for us—which is why I'm always rooting for them," he said.

Over on social media, fans of Marvel and DC have been debating over which is better between the two studios. Despite these debates, the cast and crew members of Marvel and DC films have remained affable with one another, with the people and stars from Marvel even going on Twitter recently to compliment DC's latest film, "Wonder Woman."

At this year's Academy Awards, Marvel's Feige and DC's Johns also shared their mutual love for "Superman: The Movie," which is a project of DC Entertainment.

Feige said they at Marvel are incredibly happy with the recent success of "Wonder Woman." According to him, the movie was only proof that the audiences are not always after male characters. "I'm glad that Wonder Woman has blown that way," he said.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters on July 7.