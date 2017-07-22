'Marvel's Runaways' Premiere, Cast News: Hulu Confirms Fall Release Date; Meet the Evil Parents

Hulu has announced the premiere date for "Marvel's Runaways." Meanwhile, Marvel has revealed the cast members who will portray the villainous parents on the show.

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways Marvel has introduced the cast of "Runaways."

Deadline has confirmed that "Marvel's Runaways" will premiere this November on the subscription video-on-demand service Hulu. The series, which will consist of 10 episodes, is based on the Marvel comic series of the same title.

According to the synopsis from Den of Geek, "Marvel's Runaways" follows the story of six teenagers who, despite hating each other's presence, will band together to fight against their evil parents.

These teenagers are Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin) and Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta).

Marvel also announced the actors who will play the big bad parents to the show's Runaways, the PRIDE.

Ryan Sands will play Geoffrey Wilder who is a self-made businessman, while Angel Parker plays tough lawyer Catherine Wilder; the two are both loving parents to Alex.

Brittany Ishibashi will portray the perfectionist "tiger mom" Tina Minoru to Nico, while her father Robert Minoru will be portrayed by James Yaegashi.

Gert's parents, Dale and Stacey, will be played by Kevin Weisman and Brigid Brannagh. respectively. This pair is probably the most interesting of the bunch because of their absent-mindedness despite having great minds for science.

Annie Wersching plays mother to Karolina, Leslie Dean. She is the wife of Frank Dean, to be played by Kip Pardue, who is a professional actor and tries to find meaning in his life through his family.

Engineering genius Victor Stein, father to Chase, will be played by James Marsters, while his wife, Janet, will be played by Ever Carradine.

Executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage shared their excitement for finally casting the parents of the Runaways.

"This cast is an abundance of riches. ... Though for the fate of humanity we should be very concerned," the showrunners teased.

"Marvel's Runaways" is slated to premiere all 10 episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 21 on Hulu.