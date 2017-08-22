Marvel's 'Spider-Man' Release Date, Spoilers: Series Premiere Released Online on YouTube

"Marvel's Spider-Man" has just debuted on Disney XD, as the new series brings back the focus on young Peter Parker's high school life and adventures. Another great piece of news for fans is that the premiere episode is out and available on YouTube on Disney XD's channel.

YouTube/Disney XD A screenshot of a teaser trailer for "Marvel's Spider-Man" on Disney XD.

This new series dives right into the exciting part, as "Marvel's Spider-Man" starts off a couple of weeks after Peter Parker has been bitten by the radioactive spider.

So right off the bat, fans can see Parker testing out his new abilities, without spending precious screen time on Spider-Man's origin stories which several generations of movies have covered by now.

While "Marvel's Spider-Man" elects to jump right into the good part, the show is still firmly grounded in the hero's story, taking a whole new approach to the saying "with great power comes great responsibility" for a new generation of cartoon viewers, as Den of Geek notes.

To celebrate the launch of the new Spider-Man, who's still in his makeshift costume and gadgets, Disney XD has released the series online on YouTube, for everyone to watch — well, almost everyone, that is, as Disney XD has blocked the video for a few regions for some reason.

As a show that focuses on Parker's high school life, "Marvel's Spider-Man" took some liberties to make a few tweaks to Spider-Man's teen life. For one, Parker is enrolled in a school that's a bit out of the ordinary, as revealed by the first episode's summary.

"Peter is accepted into Horizon High: a school for geniuses, where his best friend Harry Osborn was just suspended," the synopsis for episode 1 mentioned, as quoted by Comic Book.

"Peter makes his debut as Spider-Man and must battle the Vulture," the plot brief adds, bringing over a theme from the latest Marvel "Spider-Man" movie to the new series.

The video below shows a sneak peek at the new "Marvel's Spider-Man," now showing on Disney XD.