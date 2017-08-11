Marvel's 'The Defenders' News: Actress Says Miniseries Is Meant to Solve Just 'One Big Problem'

Facebook/defenders Marvel's "The Defenders" premieres on Netflix on Aug. 18.

Days before the Netflix premiere of Marvel's "The Defenders," cast member Deborah Ann Woll explained why the show was just a miniseries.

Woll plays the former secretary and love interest of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), named Karen Page.

Unlike the standalone Netflix series that each Defender has, their collective show is referred to as a miniseries and will only be made up of eight episodes.

"The Defenders" will only have 8 installments, while "Daredevil" had 26, and "Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones," and "Iron Fist" each had 13 episodes. All of the shows have been renewed for another season.

With that restriction, Woll told Screen Rant that "The Defenders" is not exactly meant to detail the development of each character and that their culmination is particularly happening for one specific reason.

Woll explained: "It's also good to remember that Defenders ... it's a little bit of a one-off ... It's going to kind of come together, solve this one big problem, and then you know we all have to go back to our own shows."

That problem obviously has something to do with Alexandra — portrayed by Sigourney Weaver — who is going to be the heroes' main adversary in the miniseries.

On the other hand, Woll also revealed that "The Defenders" will somehow "explore" the complicated relationship between her character and Matt. But, ultimately, it looks like a resolution will only be presented once the third season of "Daredevil" airs.

Woll hinted there will be a time in "The Defenders" where Karen and Matt will try to discuss what kind of relationship they have. However, she added that both their characters will struggle in fully trusting each other.

"It'll be interesting, and we'll definitely address it, but you're probably looking for Daredevil Season 3 in order for a really strong resolution to that stuff," Woll added.

"The Defenders" will premiere on Aug. 18 on Netflix.