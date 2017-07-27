Marvel's 'The Defenders' News: Will the Crossover Series Get a Second Season?

Facebook/defenders A promo image of Marvel's "The Defenders," featured as the cover photo on the Netflix show's official Facebook page.

"The Defenders" features four separate Netflix shows melding into one cross-over series, and reviews have started to come out ahead of the show's premiere on Aug. 18. The second season of this ambitious show is still being mulled over by Marvel TV, with some doubt on whether "The Defenders" could make it for season 2.

The four heroes already have their own Netflix shows, and whether a single series is the way to best present the stories of these heroes is something that Marvel TV has to think about.

Jeph Loeb, Executive Vice President for Marvel TV, talked about their thought process behind deciding whether or not "The Defenders" could be extended for a second season. In a recent interview during the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the Marvel TV head answered questions from Collider about the possible future of the show.

"I don't know. We haven't really gotten to that place. I don't know that there will be a Defenders #2," Loeb said, three minutes into the clip, hinting that the studio is still feeling their way around a possible second season for the show.

"The Defenders" brings together four superheroes from four shows, along with the four actors starring in them — Charlie Cox from "Daredevil," Krysten Ritter from "Jessica Jones," Mike Colter form "Luke Cage," and Finn Jones from "Iron Fist," as noted by Screen Rant. Could the cost of running four acclaimed stars in one show be holding the studio back?

"It had nothing to do with the cost, it was always eight [episodes]," Loeb explained. "It had to do with what was the best way to tell the story," the Marvel TV head added, referring to their decision to run "The Defenders" with just eight episodes, instead of the usual 13.

The video below shows an excerpt of Jeph Loeb's interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, where he discussed the possible direction of the crossover show.