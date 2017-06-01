Mary Kay Letourneau Separation News: Husband Vili Fualaau Reveals Reason for Split

Vili Fualaau has filed for legal separation from his wife and former sixth-grade teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau.

Fualaau and Letourneau's relationship started with a scandal, and more than 20 years later, it's coming to an end. The pair made headlines in 1997 when Letourneau, then a Seattle-based teacher, started an affair with her student Fualaau. Letourneau was a married 34-year-old teacher with four kids at the time, while Fualaau was just 12 years old.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, Fualaau said he still loves Letourneau, but having a registered sex offender as a wife is not good for business. It turns out he was planning to become a distributor of "Cigaweed" marijuana cigarettes and being legally separated from Letourneau makes it easier to get a license for the business.

"It's not necessarily what you think," he stated. "When you want to get licensed, they do background checks on both parties. If I decide to be a part of it, I have to be licensed, and I have to be vetted, and so does a spouse. She has a past. She has a history."

Letourneau served seven years in prison for having sexual relations with Fualaau. Considering her felony child-rape charge, the now 55-year-old will be placed on the registered sex offender list until she dies. Fualaau further said his feelings for his wife never changed and he believes their legal separation is just "a piece of paper."

After Letourneau got out of prison, Fualaau was already 21 so she requested that the no-contact order be dissolved. Letourneau filed for divorce from her previous husband while in jail, and she married Fualaau in May 2005.

The pair, whose most recent address is in Des Moines, Washington, has two daughters, aged 18 and 20. Letourneau has yet to comment on her legal separation from Fualaau.