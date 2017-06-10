'Mary Poppins Returns' Release Date, Plot, Cast News: Emily Blunt Plays Titular Role, Dick Van Dyke to Make a Cameo

"Mary Poppins Returns" will be the live-action sequel to the blockbuster Disney movie released in 1964. The film's release date coincides the holiday season, the perfect time for some good old family bonding with a masterpiece from director Rob Marshall.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Emily Blunt stars as the titular character in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Deadline reported that Emily Blunt will play the English nanny who will revive the bleak spirit that has enveloped a family that lost their homemaker. Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) and his three children will have a hard time coping with the loss because their lives will have a complete turnaround.

Through Mary Poppins' magical skills, she will bring back the luster and joy in the family. Her friend, a street lamplighter named Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), will help her bring joy to the bereaved family.

Marshall said that he felt a great responsibility towards the film while Dick Van Dyke, who plays a cameo role, said that the same spirit is felt when the original was made. Van Dyke was among the cast of the original movie along with Julie Andrews who played the titular character.

First photos of the film shared by Entertainment Weekly show possible clues to "Mary Poppins Returns." In one of the photos, Jack is shown with the Banks children lighting the streetlamps at Cherry Tree Lane. In another photo, Jack, Mary Poppins and the children look like they are on a flight but the iconic umbrella is folded.

Meryl Streep, who plays Mary's cousin Topsy Poppins might deliver a whole song as one of the behind-the-scenes photos shows her singing. The location of the photo is presumed to be in the home of the Banks' because of the similar lamp found atop the piano.

Aside from Blunt, Miranda, Whishaw and Streep, the cast also includes Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters and David Warner.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2018.