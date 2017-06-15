'Mary Poppins Returns' Spoilers, Updates: New Film Pays Homage to 1964 Original

It was in 1964 when Julie Andrews starred in the Disney adaptation of P.L Travers's "Mary Poppins." Over half a century later, the studio returns with a sequel, dubbed "Marry Poppins Returns." It is slated to premiere in 2018.

Facebook/waltdisneymarypoppins Promotional image for 'Mary Poppins Returns'

The upcoming film is set 25 years after the events in the original film. Although the show, which is now set in a different timeline, comes with new characters, new songs, and a new story, it will pay its respect to the 1964 movie. The elements are enough to bring one down nostalgia lane.

For starters, "Mary Poppins Returns" will still be a musical. And like the original film, the four dancing penguins, Astaire, Hardy, Grant, and Chaplin, will be making a comeback. Disney and Pixar artists are already working on the animations for the rather exuberant wildlife that bring life to the Victorian opera house.

Another character that is making his way to the upcoming film is the Banks' neighbor Admiral Boom. His home will still be the boat-themed abode that it is known for, but according to production designer John Myhre, it has received a few makeovers. It will not look exactly like Boom's house in the 1964 film. "We want people to feel like they're seeing something they've seen before, but really seeing it for the first time," Myhre said.

Also receiving a few touchups is Mary Poppins's hat. Costume designer Sandy Powell has incorporated the nanny's love for birds into her hat. It is now topped with a little Robin, which was inspired by the "Spoonful of Sugar" sugar.

More importantly, the new film has a new set of actors. Emily Blunt now portrays the title role, with Meryl Streep as her eccentric cousin, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a local street lamplighter, while the grown up Banks children, Michael and Jane, will be portrayed by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.

"Marry Poppins Returns" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.