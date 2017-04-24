'Mary Queen of Scots' Movie Release Date, Casting News: Margot Robbie Joins Cast With Saoirse Ronan

Margot Robbie is in negotiations to play royalty in the upcoming drama film "Mary Queen of Scots."

Although the planned royal drama has yet to be greenlit, Variety reports that Robbie is planning to join the cast with Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming project of Focus Features and Working Title.

Ronan became attached to the film project a few years ago with plans to play the title role of Mary Stuart. Robbie, on the other hand, will reportedly play the part of Queen Elizabeth I.

Josie Rourke will be directing the film, while "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon is writing an original script based on a book written by John Guy titled "The True Life of Mary Stuart."

Working Title's Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Deborah Hayward are producing the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mary Queen of Scots" will focus on the historical family rivalry between Elizabeth and Mary, at a time when the latter attempted to overthrow her cousin's seat on the English throne.

Mary Stuart was crowned Queen of Scotland when she was less than a year old. The 16th-century monarch was later forced to abdicate her throne and was soon thereafter executed at the young age of 18 for her alleged involvement with an assassination attempt on the life of Queen Elizabeth I.

Robbie has become one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses and producers under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. In 2016, she starred in movies such as Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot," David Yates' "The Legend of Tarzan" and David Ayer's DC Comics ensemble film "Suicide Squad."

The actress is tentatively set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in Ayer's upcoming film, "Gotham City Sirens." She will star opposite Sebastian Stan in the Tonya Harding biopic "I, Tonya," and also star in films such as "Peter Rabbit" and "Marian," which is a Sony Pictures film based on the legend of Robin Hood.

"Mary Queen of Scots" has no official release date yet.