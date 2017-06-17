'Mary Queen of Scots' News: Taylor Swift's Beau Joe Alwyn Cast Opposite Margot Robbie

Apart from making the headlines in the past weeks for dating famous singer Taylor Swift, British actor Joe Alwyn has proven to be a rising star on his own, bagging yet another movie project.

REUTERS/Tyrone SiuFeatured in the image is British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alwyn has been cast in the "Mary Queen of Scots" film as Dudley, the counselor and lover of Queen Elizabeth, played by "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie.

Before bagging this role of a lifetime, Alwyn starred in the 2016 film "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," which was his first ever movie project, and then in "The Sense of an Ending," which came out earlier this year. It also looks like the newbie actor is starting to make a name for himself as he is even set to star alongside Oscar winner Emma Stone in another historical film, titled "The Favourite," which is scheduled to open in cinemas next year.

"Mary Queen of Scots" will also star "The Lovely Bones" actress Saoirse Ronan, who will play Mary, the cousin and known rival of Queen Elizabeth. It follows her story when she was sent to France as a child to marry Francis, the son of King Henry II. However, Francis dies a year after he was crowned king.

After her short-lived marriage, Mary returns to Scotland and tries to overthrow Elizabeth.

This project of film production companies Focus Features and Working Title is based on John Guy's biography titled "The True Life of Mary Stuart." The film will be co-produced by Debra Hayward and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

A release date for "Mary Queen of Scots" has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actor was reportedly spotted in Nashville recently, which is known to be Swift's home town. While the two have yet to announce their relationship via social media, or through a red carpet appearance, it has previously been reported that according to sources, Alwyn and Swift are indeed official but are trying to keep their romance private.