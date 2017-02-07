Maserati Recalls Almost 50,000 Cars Due to Fire Risks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Luxury automobile company Maserati reportedly announced the recall of around 50,000 cars after a high risk of fires was discovered.

MaseratiMaserati's promotional photo for The New Quattroporte

The Car Complaints website has documented several Maserati car defect reports since 2015. There have been two identified issues that can both lead to fires. These prompted the Italian car company to announce the recall of more than 39,300 Maserati 2014 to 2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante car models due to one issue, and up to 11,000 2014 to 2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli models because of another one.

2014 to 2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante: Contact between Seat Wiring and Seat Motor

2014 to 2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante car owners face the risk of fires due to faulty electrical wiring in the front seats that may lead to short circuits.

In December 2015, a Maserati owner from Korea reported a defective left-hand seat harness. The first user to complain was reportedly unable to adjust the front seat.

Later on, Maserati front seat supplier Lear confirmed that the issue was due to some contact transpiring between the seat wiring and the tilt motor assembly.

By early 2016, up to nine new related complaints were recorded. It prompted Lear to take action and fix the faulty wiring by applying some adhesive on the seat motor housing.

However, that did not do the trick. In fact, it led to another case that now involves the possibility of a fire taking place. This is because the direct contact between the seat motor and the wiring harness could result to a short circuit.

Lear tried to solve the new-found and more hazardous case immediately by applying a clamping strip to the affected part to avoid direct contact. However, that did not resolve the issue as well since Maserati continued to receive complaints with the same nature.

Recently, Maserati and Lear needed to announce a recall starting on March 21 so they can apply their newest formulated fix where they plan to install an entirely new layout of the wiring harness.

2014-2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli: Fuel Line Defects Causing Gas Leaks

In February 2016, Maserati received seven reports of gas leaks in 2014-2015 models of Quattroporte and Ghibli cars. A month after receiving the reports, fuel line supplier Dytech concluded that the defect was caused by the improper cleaning process of the fuel line when the cars were being assembled.

This cleaning process may have caused the plastic fuel lines to obtain scratches where the leak may take place. To resolve the issue, Maserati and Dytech need to install entirely new fuel lines onto the affected automobiles since gas leaks can result to a high risk of fire incidents.

Affected owners can call Maserati at 201-510-2369 through the recall trunk line 342 (for the 2014 to 2017 Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante) and 339 (for the 2014 to 2015 Quattroporte and Ghibli) for assistance.