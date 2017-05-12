'Mass Effect: Andromeda' 1.06 Patch Notes News: Multiplayer Balance Problems Solved

Bioware has recently released the new patch to its action role-playing video game, "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

Facebook/BioWareA new patch is available for "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

Gamers can now download that 1.06 patch that the developer promises will fix some of the bugs plaguing the game. Aside from the repairs in the dialogue options and romance bug, as well as the SAM problem, the update will also reportedly address most of the multiplayer concerns.

In a blog post, Bioware explains that they have started the process to correct the backlogs experiences by gamers on the Gold and Silver difficulties.

Based on the report, the patch will solve the problem where the powers and weapons underperform during the more challenging modes in the game, for example, when power combos and assault rifles are being used. After the update, players will reportedly find that they need not depend too much on the Vanquisher sniper rifle and "melee-focused classes" to defeat the enemies.

Other tweaks include the upgrade of shotguns and of the mentioned Vanquisher, as there will be an increase to the base damage they can do. The shotguns will allegedly be easier to handle especially when not in cover. The Vanquisher has been nerfed and is said to land more damage, specifically on Gold difficulty.

Bioware's patch notes also explain what other fixes they have made, including correcting the bugs in the dialogue options and the upgrade they did in the cinematic scenes.

"We continued to improve our cinematic scenes, particularly in the opening hours of the game. In addition to enhanced performance and stability, we addressed a number of player-reported issues, including a bug that caused SAM to repeatedly tell Ryder they had received new email. Because we don't want players to miss any of the great side conversations with their crew, dialogue options will no longer appear "greyed out" if a character has more to say," Bioware explains.

Meanwhile, players who purchased either the Deluxe or Super Deluxe editions of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" are set to receive some new freebies with this patch. These include two custom Nomad skins, an exclusive pack for multiplayer (plus a chance to receive an ultra-rare item) and a casual Pathfinder outfit.