'Mass Effect: Andromeda' DLC Rumor: Quarian Single-Player Expansion Teased Again

Another hint of the rumored quarian downloadable content (DLC) in "Mass Effect: Andromeda" emerged, this time from the latest multiplayer APEX briefing.

(Photo: BioWare)A screenshot from "Mass Effect Andromeda."

The all-new multiplayer event, which urged players to explore "deeper into the ruins," revealed information about the missing quarian ark. The details were gathered by the Remnant observatory and read as per Eurogamer:

ANALYSIS: "... trying to boost the signal. Unknown if ... tech seems to be helping even if we don't know the ... back to Keelah Si'yah. ... way home."

The existence of a potential quarian DLC was first teased last month after many of the players have completed the single-player campaign of "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

[Spoiler Alert! Details about the game's ending will be discussed below. Read at your own discretion.]

The quarian ark was mentioned several times throughout the mission, but it was never really shown. What is known about it at the moment is that it is carrying the drell, hanar, elcor and volus.

By the end of "Mass Effect: Andromeda," the Pathfinder receives a distress call from the lost ark. It was never made clear what happened to it, but it is speculated to be under attack.

It is believed that the whole story will be told in a single-player DLC although there is no confirmation of that yet. Others posit that characters from the ark could be made playable in the multiplayer mode.

It is unknown if a "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will fill in these blanks especially since the franchise has been put "on ice" as the folks from BioWare Montreal have been dispersed to help with other projects.

Jason Schreier of Kotaku reported that this move simply means a sequel to the game is not in the works. It is unclear if DLC development has been affected too.

Either way, BioWare remains committed to update and patch both the single-player and multiplayer components of "Mass Effect: Andromeda."