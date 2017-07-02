'Mass Effect: Andromeda' DLC Rumor: Single-Player Content Canceled?

(Photo: BioWare)A promotional image for "Mass Effect Andromeda."

Fans will be disappointed to know that BioWare is not planning to release single-player downloadable content (DLC) for "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

This is according to Jason Schreier of Kotaku, who dismissed the Facebook post by a studio called Sinclair Networks that broke the news as a hoax, and confirmed through his sources that the developer is indeed not expanding the single-player experience of the game.

Sinclair Networks was later deemed as fraudulent. "While we can't talk about future yet, I can def say we build our own DLC/patches for our games and don't hire fake companies to do so," producer Fernando Melo said on Twitter.

This makes "Mass Effect: Andromeda" the first game in the video game franchise that will not get single-player expansion, which upsets fans who have been expecting otherwise.

The excitement for such DLC was much bigger due to the fact that BioWare has put out excellent single-player content for previous "Mass Effect" games particularly "Lair of the Shadow Broker" and "Citadel" for the second and third installments of the trilogy, respectively.

To add insult to the injury, BioWare included dangling plot threads in "Mass Effect: Andromeda" that gamers expected to be explained in full in future DLCs. Now, it appears that fans may never learn the whole story.

"Unless BioWare decides to make some sort of drastic pivot (plans can always change!), Mass Effect: Andromeda will not be getting single-player DLC," Schreier wrote.

Despite this, many had this bad news coming after it was reported that BioWare has downsized its Montreal wing, which was the primary team that worked on the game.

Majority of the employees there were distributed to other projects following the "chilly reception" for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," as Schreier put it. Only a few had to stay behind to develop patches for the game.

With single-player DLC out of the question, it comes as no surprise that a sequel for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is also no longer planned since there is not enough manpower to make that happen.