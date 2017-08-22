'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Gameplay News: BioWare Says No More Updates for Single-Player Mode, Story Content

Twitter/@masseffect Promotional image for "Mass Effect: Andromeda"

The developer of "Mass Effect: Andromeda," BioWare, recently announced that there will be no more upcoming updates for the game's single-player mode nor will there be additional story contents.

In a statement released recently, BioWare confirmed: "Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content."

Since "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was released in March, its developers have faced a lot of challenges especially in the facial animation aspect of the game.

A few days after the game's release, BioWare recognized the "critical" bits of feedback they have already received and promised that their team is "listening, working around the clock ... and plan out solutions to improve" the game.

People may recall that from the time "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was released, many players poked fun and expressed disappointment at the inaccuracy of the characters' facial animations. Considering that the game is heavily story-driven and involves a lot of dialogues, this aspect certainly did not go unnoticed.

As a response to the criticisms, BioWare incorporated patches of facial animation fixes in the game updates which they have already released. Added to that, they have also provided a wider array of customization options, including an archives platform where players can share their customized characters for others to download and use.

However, it seems like those efforts have been maxed out as BioWare is pulling the plug on future improvements for the game's single-player mode and story development.

On the other hand, BioWare promised that their "Mass Effect: Andromeda" team will continue to develop the multiplayer mode of the game. "In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what's in store for N7 Day," BioWare added.

In a sub-Reddit thread for this news, many fans and players commented that they have seen this one coming, while others are still hoping to continue learning more about the game's story through other means such as comic books.