'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Gameplay News: Developers Offer 10-Hour Free Trial on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Twitter/@masseffect Promotional image for "Mass Effect: Andromeda"

Earlier the past week, the developers of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" announced that players on all gaming platforms where the game is available can play its first 10 hours for free.

On Friday, developers confirmed through the official Twitter page of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" that the 10-hour free trial can finally be accessed by all gamers using Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Players who want to participate in the free trial will be required to sign up on EA Access for console users or Origin Access for PC gamers. After that, they will only need to proceed to the trial page and register for the 10-hour free game access.

Players can access the Single Player and Multiplayer campaign missions as long as it is within the 10-hour allotment period. Also, all weapons, technology equipment and biotic abilities available in the full game will be accessible for the free trial as well.

In the event that a player would like to fully purchase the game, any progress made within the 10-hour trial will be carried over.

Back in January (a couple of months before the game's official launch), EA added "Mass Effect: Andromeda" to the EA/Origin Access Play First platform. Players who joined the earlier free trial can still participate in the newly-announced 10-hour promo that will last until Nov. 1.

Fight for a new home in a dangerous galaxy. The Mass Effect: Andromeda Trial is now available on all platforms! pic.twitter.com/t4r2kvyenc — Mass Effect (@masseffect) July 13, 2017

At the social media announcement of the "Mass Effect: Andromeda's" 10-hour free trial, some players were naturally happy about the news. However, there were also others who cannot help but speculate that it was another sign the game was not doing well in the market.

Meanwhile, several people see the new promo in a more positive way, such as the possibility that it hints of an imminent announcement of its first single-player downloadable content. Some are also hoping that it could lead to the presentation of a game expansion that will let them "save the Quarians."