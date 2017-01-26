'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News and Updates: EA Access Members Gets 10-Hour Trial Days Before Game's Release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gamers registered to Electronic Arts' subscription-based gaming service EA Access will be granted a 10-hour trial of the upcoming "Mass Effect: Andromeda" five days before its actual release.

Microsoft Store"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released on March 21.

This week, Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb revealed, "Great news for @EAAccess members: You will have access to a 10-hour trial of Mass Effect: Andromeda on March 16 (five days before launch)."

It is common for EA Access members to get early access perks on games distributed by the video game company. Players can sign up for it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full-year subscription.

However, EA Access is currently exclusive to Xbox One players. PC gamers can also get their hands on the 10-hour early trial of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" through its counterpart Origin Access.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is an upcoming open world role-playing shooter game from BioWare. While it is part of the "Mass Effect" franchise, BioWare has earlier clarified that it is not the beginning of another trilogy.

What sets "Mass Effect: Andromeda" apart from the trilogy titles is it gives players the option to choose who they want to play as between Sara and Scott Ryder.

While EA Access is not available on Sony consoles, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will also be released on PlayStation 4.

On other news about EA Access, subscribers will get the chance to play more games as more titles will be added to their library, which is called The Vault. According to EA's announcement last week, the video game company will be adding at least 40 EA titles into The Vault in the next three months.

Some of the games already added are classic "Battlefield" games such as "Battlefield: Bad Company 2" and "Battlefield 3." EA also promised to include more games later this year, namely "Dead Space Ignition," "Madden NFL 17," "Skate 3," and "Zuma's Revenge."

In the same announcement, EA confirmed the arrival of the 10-hour trial of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" on March 16.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" goes live on March 21 in the United States and March 23 in Europe.