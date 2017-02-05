'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: Multiplayer Mode Showed Off in 'Preorder' Clip; Bioware Promises to Show Off More

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bioware has provided gamers a look at the multiplayer mode of its highly anticipated game, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" in a video meant to spotlight the preorder bonuses that are offered.

BiowareA screenshot from "Mass Effect: Andromeda"

The developer squeezed in four seconds of multiplayer co-op goodness showing a human and a Krogan operative battling a couple of enemies using Biotic powers.

Bioware has yet to provide concrete details about the multiplayer mode of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" although Bioware said that the gameplay footage is "representative of the game experience."

This means that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will offer the same feel and look shown in the clip when gamers actually play the game on their consoles.

Although not much is known about it yet, the short footage did offer an insight into what to expect from the multiplayer mode. For starters, it looks like the one that fans will see in the new "Mass Effect" game may not be all that different from the one from "Mass Effect 3."

Games Radar also points out that the "Mass Effect: Andromeda" multiplayer mode, like the one on its predecessor, will likely be wave-and-objective based.

Proof of this is that during the battle, players will see at the upper right corner of the gameplay screen a list of objectives right next to a timer.

With regard to the actual preorder bonuses for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," players who purchase it early are, for a start, looking at Deep Space Explorer armor for Ryder.

A special skin for the Nomad vehicle, as well as a booster pack for the multiplayer mode, will also be included, with the latter expected to boost the chances of players to level up.

Bioware promises to show off more multiplayer gameplay before the official launch of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" as well as information on the PC system requirements.

@masseffect I keep seeing all this MP Pack / Custom Skins stuff for ME: Andromeda and I'm worried it will be like the bad Gears4 RNG packs. — Dude Krueger (@Tei_Tenga) February 4, 2017

@ChiefBeastDX We'll be announcing the PC system requirements closer to the launch. Keep checking our channels for updates. — Mass Effect (@masseffect) February 3, 2017

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released March 21 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.