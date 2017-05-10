'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: Next Patch Release Date 'Soon'

A new patch for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is coming soon and BioWare is working away to roll it out as soon as possible, per franchise producer Michael Gamble.

(Photo: BioWare)A screenshot from "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

"For those wondering, we are still working on patches and all the stuff we talked about before," Gamble tweeted. He did not provide details about what they have in store.

He did say that the next "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch should arrive "soon" so fans would want to keep their eyes peeled as it could drop in the coming days or weeks.

With regard to what this patch will be about, gamers expect that BioWare will address the most glaring issues involving the game's animation.

A good chunk of the criticism from gamers toward "Mass Effect: Andromeda" involves the problematic facial designs and the animation system in general.

The issues were already there before the game's launch, and remained even after the title found its way to the market, but it looks like BioWare is working on setting things right in this department.

Gamble's remarks also implied that there are more patches on the way as they aim to make sure the gaming experience in "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is of the highest quality.

It might take more than one "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch to put everything in their proper place, which could be why there are numerous patches on the way.

While problems on animation are no secret, Gamble's coyness suggest that there could be more to the patches than gamers think, possibly the addition of new features or gameplay tweaks.

For now, fans will just have to wait for BioWare's announcement to learn more about the patches coming to "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

While waiting, gamers can indulge themselves with romance scenes from the game. If there is one of the aspects of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" that BioWare spent a lot of time on, it is the relationship potential of the protagonists with the characters they work with.

VG247 put together various scenes from "Mass Effect: Andromeda" showing the Ryders getting hot and heavy with their squadmates.