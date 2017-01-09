'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: No Season Pass Currently Planned, Additional DLC Details Could Be Shared Later

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is expected to be one of the biggest games released this year, though it may handle downloadable content a bit differently than those other titles.

Mass Effect official website'Mass Effect: Andromeda' will be released in North America on March 21

Over on Twitter, BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn responded to a question asking about whether the upcoming space-faring role-playing game would come with a season pass.

Flynn's response was a clear "nope," which can come as a bit of a surprise.

Season passes are typically made available in order to present players with a comprehensive package they can purchase that automatically gives them access to all the paid pieces of post-launch DLC.

Gamers may not always be happy about the presence of season passes, but these can still be helpful.

So, what does the absence of a season pass for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" mean?

Does it mean that post-launch content will not be offered or perhaps that they may be smaller-scale content drops that no longer need to be included in a season pass?

Notably, while Flynn did indicate that no season pass would be provided, he was not quite as forthcoming with regards to the other DLC plans for the game.

When pressed for more details about the DLC plans for "Andromeda," Flynn simply stated in that same Twitter conversation that he and the other developers will "talk more about that later."

While players wait to learn more about how the developers will support the game post-launch, they can still check out the pre-order bonuses currently being offered.

The different bonuses have been detailed previously on the game's official website, and among the various items players can claim are special pieces of armor, weapons and even a Pet Pyjak, depending upon the specific edition they get.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is expected to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One in North America on March 21 and will make its way to Europe a few days later on March 23.